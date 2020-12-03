Give! 2020: Mission Medical Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mission Medical Center is a free healthcare clinic that provides medical, dental, behavioral health, vision (including free eyeglasses), durable medical equipment, and an emergency food pantry to those in need.

Mission Medical Center is saving the taxpayers of the Pikes Peak Region millions of dollars annually in uncompensated care, by averting non-trauma medical issues from local Emergency Rooms. Free health care services are provided to the low income, uninsured and under-insured people of the area.

“We are working with the working poor that have to make the difficult decisions in terms of having their prescriptions filled or putting food on the table so we are able to purchase medications, test supplies for those hard-working poor patients,” Mission Medical Executive Director Barb Cronin said.

Patients have said to Cronin if they weren’t here, I don’t know what I would have done because if they were to go to the emergency room they would have medical debt for a very long time.

“It’s really treating people with body, mind, and spirit with compassion and dignity and they are brought to tears many times with the kind care that they have received,” Cronin added. “In this time people are losing their job and health insurance but they are not losing their diabetes, their thyroid issues or their high blood-pressure and other ailments so our services are in even greater demand during this pandemic.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, over 49,000 residents of El Paso County did not have health insurance. That number is approaching 100,000. With nowhere else to turn, the underserved, turn to Mission Medical (MMC) for their healthcare needs. MMC treats the whole person: Body, Mind and Spirit with dignity and & compassion. MMC is the only FREE clinic in Colorado Springs that provides comprehensive healthcare.

Money donated will be used for direct patient services. To learn more on how to donate to Mission Medical Center click here and check out the other non-profits at indygive.com.