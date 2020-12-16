Give! 2020: Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains (LFSRM) strives to partner with local communities to meet the existing needs of Colorado Springs. They support foster youth through safe placement and support services, work to prevent child abuse and neglect with a free respite child care center, and help refugees and asylees successfully resettle into the community.

LFSRM is a non profit human services organization, they have adoption, foster care, child abuse and prevention and refugee services since 1948.

“This has been an incredibly tough year for many of our families,” Regional Development Coordinator Victoria Norton said. “I know in our refugee offices there have been families who have been resettled and have good employment and had success had to come back and have more case management they worked service sector jobs that went away during the beginning of the pandemic. So we have been able to wrap around them and help them as well.”

LFSRM also have an office in New Mexico and soon to be an office in Utah.

“We have had our highest number of kids in foster care this year,” Norton explained. “In any given night we would have 60-70 kids. In our child abuse prevention, we’ve been seeing more families needing our services than ever before.”

LFSRM needs families who can provide temporary care until children reunify with their parents, and families willing to adopt children and teens who are unable to return to their biological families.

<<< If you would like to donate to LFSRM for Indy GIVE! 2020 click here.