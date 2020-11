Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Give! 2020 Campaign is back, and if you are looking to donate to a deserving organization, Wild Blue Cats needs your help. This organization has helped more than 5,000 cats in need since they started, and they are in the midst of opening a new 24/7 kitten nursery.

To learn more, or to donate, visit indygive.com/nonprofit/wild-blue-cats.