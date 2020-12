MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- There are thousands of homeless cats and kittens in the Pikes Peak region. Each year, they are surrendered by those guardians no longer able to care for them, or abandoned outside, ill-equipped to handle life on the streets as a community cat.

Happy Cats Haven's goal is to be a solution for feline homelessness, whether it’s rescuing and finding forever homes or facilitating spays/neuters for both inside and outside ones.