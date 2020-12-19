Give! 2020: Homeward Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeward Pikes Peak (HPP) consists of two main programs: an outpatient treatment clinic and five housing programs serving approximately 250 adults and thin children annually.

HPP serves adults, pregnant single moms, families, and Veterans. Through intensive case management, outpatient treatment, street outreach, and advocacy they work to end homelessness permanently.

HPP works to overcome the most common barriers to housing facing individuals experiencing homelessness – substance abuse and mental health issues. SAMHSA estimates that nearly 64% of persons experiencing homelessness have a severe mental illness or a history of substance abuse. By working directly on this with housing as a solution they save the community tax dollars dedicated to emergency services.

HPP needs cash and small household items for clients in housing. If you would like to donate to INDY! Give 2020 and Homeward Pikes Peak click here.