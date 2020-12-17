GIVE! 2020: Hear Here Poetry

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hear Here Poetry has been a local nonprofit in Colorado Springs since 2011, providing opportunities for all ages to hear and share written and spoken word poetry.

For several years, the organization has created an outlet for young people to express themselves. For Cate Montville, a volunteer with Hear Here Poetry, her experience of overcoming hardship has become a center point of her story.

“I never considered myself a writer,” Montville said. “I never considered myself someone who would get up on stage and tell people how I was feeling.”

That all changed, when Hear Here Poetry became her pen to paper.

“One of the things that poetry helped me overcome in my personal life is getting sober off drugs, was huge for me,” said Montville.

Montville said it was Hear Here Poetry Executive Director Susan Peiffer who changed her life.

“Once you open up about things that you don’t think other people understand, it’s mind-blowing to see how many people can relate,” Montville said.

Peiffer said that at first Cate was shy and reluctant to share, but after a couple of classes at Hear Here Poetry, her pages were full.

“The effects of listening to someone else’s story, of writing your own story down, and the ability to share that story whether they are on stage or in a circle or just by the experience of being there, is absolutely transformative,” Peiffer said.

For Montville, it was connecting with her dad.

“My dad is one of my biggest supporters in everything,” Montville said. “He’s my best friend, but he was never into poetry or spoken word or anything, and he got so excited.”

Now seven years clean, Montville said she found her escape through poetry.

Hear Here Poetry is looking for volunteers and board members. They also have a Community Open Mic event happening via Zoom, on Saturday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Hear Here Poetry posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying they are $545 away from their $2,020 goal through the Give campaign.