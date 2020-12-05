Give! 2020: Happy Cats Haven

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — There are thousands of homeless cats and kittens in the Pikes Peak region. Each year, they are surrendered by those guardians no longer able to care for them, or abandoned outside, ill-equipped to handle life on the streets as a community cat.

Happy Cats Haven‘s goal is to be a solution for feline homelessness, whether it’s rescuing and finding forever homes or facilitating spays/neuters for both inside and outside ones.

“It’s a small but mighty feline friendly rescue in Manitou Springs. We are giving cats and kittens a fear free environment and time and space that they need to become their true selves again and make it possible for us to find forever home,” Event Coordinator Maria Williams said.

On Saturday, December 5 Happy Cat Haven’s is putting on a fundraiser called Virtual Spayghetti & No Balls Dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets click here.

The event is packed full of fun activities for the family! Volunteers will read a book for the kiddos, there will be a Disguise-a-Kitty decorating contest with multiple prizes for different age groups, a lesson on how to make puzzle feeders for kitty enrichment, and lots of great stories of 2020 adoptions!

Happy Cat Haven needs volunteer Adoption Counselors, Cleaners, as well as basic office & cleaning supplies, (especially disinfecting wipes) and King Sooper, Amazon and Costco gift cards for food & litter.

If you would like to adopt a cat fill out the Adoption Application or call 719-362-4600 or drop by Happy Cats at 327 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs 80829 to fill out the adoption form in person.

Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.