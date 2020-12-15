Give! 2020: Energy Resource Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Energy Resource Center in Colorado does HVAC and insulation work.

Their crew weatherized 2,000 homes from their four locations.

According to Energy Resource Center, this year they helped 600 families in Colorado Springs.

A survey of income-qualified households by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association said that high energy bills cause 24% of families to go without food for a day and 37% to go without medical or dental care.

“Especially in 2020 there have been some hard times,” said Marcus Redden. “These clients have stated they have really high energy bills and this gives them peace of mind that once were done the house is safe, efficient and comfortable.”

Energy Resource Crews make energy-efficient and safety modifications for homes like home combustion tests, insulation changes, appliance swaps, weather stripping, and more.

“It’s not glamorous. We’re hanging out in dirty crawl spaces and attics in the summertime can get pretty hot. I’m so proud of the team doing this great work each and every day,” said Redden.

Program Director Charlie Sanchez said families apply bases on their income.

If chosen their crews work, increases their quality of life while reducing their energy bills.

“Income qualifying folks we provide the service to looking for ways to pay for food, transportation gas money this money back into their pockets. be able to give back to their own families,” Charlie Sanchez said. “When you serve someone it’s for just a moment, we get to step into somebody’s house and make a difference for a lifetime.”

>> Tap here to give to the Energy Resource Center.