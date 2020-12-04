GIVE! 2020: DayBreak – An Adult Day Program

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — In trying times, as most struggle to find a new normal, DayBreak is lucky to have returning participants who don’t even remember that they were closed for 5 months. Talk about a blessing in disguise.

One of Daybreak’s recent members, 89-year-old Andy Anderson is cared for by his daughter. His daughter Michelle was on the verge of losing her job over the summer as she balanced caring for her father and making a living for her family.

The DayBreak program comes as a huge relief to Michelle, who works full time, knowing her father is engaged, connecting with others, and in top-notch care.

“If they aren’t taking care of themselves and recharging, they are not any good for the people they are caring for,” Executive Director for the DayBreak Adult Center Paula Levy said.

The organization focuses on helping out 60-year-old and over people who are dealing with memory impairment.

According to a panel discussion hosted by the National Institute for Health Care Management, a non-profit research arm of the health insurance industry, 43% of seniors feel lonely on a regular basis and there’s a 45% increased risk of mortality in seniors who reported feeling lonely.

Levy stated that researchers described loneliness is more dangerous than obesity and as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

