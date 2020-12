COLORADO SPRINGS -- Safe Place for Pets in Colorado Springs is an organization that shelters dogs and cats after terminally ill people in El Paso and Teller Counties can't care for their pets any longer.

Executive Director of Safe Place for Pets Amalie Fellini said they have homed fewer pets this year than in years past. She doesn't believe the need has gone down, but more so those in need are hunkering down and not reaching out due to the pandemic.