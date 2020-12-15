Give! 2020: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs opened in 2019 to provide comprehensive health care to kids in the Pikes Peak region.

As southern Colorado’s only pediatric hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs treats all children, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The nonprofit said that’s thanks to thousands of generous donors.

“Donations are incredibly important to us. The families we serve are more stressed, particularly this year, and our donations go to support them and help them through a tough period,” Regional President for Children’s Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs Margaret Sabin said.

The facility, more like a ray of hope for families with sick children.

In 2016, Marissa, who lives in Colorado Springs, was headed to a back-to-school night when another car collided with her family’s vehicle. Marissa was airlifted to Children’s Colorado, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Marissa suffered a traumatic brain injury and a stroke in the accident, which caused partial paralysis.

She spent three months in the hospital recovering, but she never stopped fighting – even when she had to relearn how to walk, how to eat, and how to talk again.

“When you go through something like this, a little light at the end of the tunnel is always nice,” voiced Marissa.

Today, Marissa continues to heal with perseverance and positivity.

“All you can do is really just have faith that you have to know that these people have been trained, they’re fully capable um their story and their track record speaks for itself,” Aimee Ferris, Marissa’s mom said.

Marissa’s home now a Christmas vision thanks to Sturgeon Electric’s holiday lights, all part of the hospital’s “Give Comfort & Joy” initiative.

Local electric company lights Marissa’s house / Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

“These donations that make our hospital warmer and more comfort and more bright and the ability to celebrate in an appropriate way it is huge and it gives people some joy with what a great time of year to do that,” Sabin said.

Especially right now.

“The days are long in the hospital; they feel like forever, and when you get to look forward to something, you’re so happy about it,” according to Marrisa.

Your help allows this hospital to address the greatest needs of the smallest patients.

“Without you and without the support of the community, children’s Hospital can’t continue to save lives they can’t do what they are doing, so please continue to show your support for families like us, and if you ever find yourself in a time of need they’re going to be there for you,” Marrisa’s mom said.

>> Click here to learn more about Indy Give! and the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs