Give! 2020: CASA Milton Foster Children’s Fund

COLORADO SPRING, Colo.– The coronavirus pandemic has increased participation in CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care and facing the court system.

Through the Milton Foster Children’s Fund, CASA provides youth in foster care with enrichment and educational opportunities, typically not available through other agencies, that help them build the self-esteem and resiliency needed to become healthy, contributing adults.

“They help with funds to pay for things like piano lessons or summer camp for instance, or if a child wants contact lenses insurance might pay for something like,” said Keri Kahn, Communications Manager for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

Kahn says because of the pandemic, they’re seeing an increase of kids coming into the system and needing services.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen twice as many children come into our program as we saw before the pandemic. Right now, we’re seeing an average of 40 kids per month that need a CASA advocate, and that is compared to an average 20 kids a month that we would see before the pandemic,” she said.

The Milton Foster Children’s Fund program has developed into three parts: MFCF Funding, Teen Life Skills & Events, and The Hanger. Volunteers and donations, both monetary and in-kind are always needed. Other opportunities include gift cards for the holidays, items for graduation gift baskets, and more.