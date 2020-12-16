Give! 2020: A tough year for some, means a busy year at Westside Cares

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the years since Westside Cares began in the 1980s, the need for the help the organization provides has grown then gone away, depending on the bad times and the return of the good.

There’s a feeling though, the need brought by 2020 and the pandemic that’s ravaged communities across the globe will stick around a little bit longer.

“What we know at Westside Cares is that the people who are living in the margins, who are just barely making ends meet, are going to be the slowest to recover economically,” said Kristy Milligan, the CEO of Westside Cares.

The need this year has been greater than anything Milligan can recall.

In November of this year, they granted over $20,000 of rent assistance, compared to the $4,000 in November 2019. Milligan said demand at the organization’s food pantries is up 250%.

“There are organizations wisely scaling back their operations, closing their doors,” Milligan said. “Westside Cares has been a consistent source of food and referrals and support for the community since day one of the pandemic and that makes us really proud.”

Milligan said 85% of the people they help have homes to go to of some sort, though they have started a program to help the homeless find shelter. In the three years of the program, 48 of the 52 people they’ve found a home remain there today.

One-third of the people they help are children, whether that be via food or clothing. They also keep the mail for around one thousand people.

“No one comes here to Westside Cares because they’re having the best day of their lives, but what we try to do is give them hope and share with them than the community cares about them, share with them that people are donating and people want them to do well,” Milligan said.

The money donated goes to rental assistance, utility assistance, food, laundry vouchers, and other programs the organization runs. This time of year, Milligan said they really are in need of gloves and wet wipes.

