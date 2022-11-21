(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is DIP Crusaders.

DIP Crusaders is an international basketball organization offering a unique personal development experience that prepares individuals to achieve the highest level of success. They offer a wide range of basketball programs with the desire to remove social, cultural, economic, and political barriers to promote healthy lifestyles and togetherness in all age and ability groups.

Through the Give campaign, DIP Crusaders is seeking donations to be used to purchase uniforms, basketballs, and other equipment so they can help kids in the community play a sport they love.

President and CEO of DIP Crusaders, Robert Donaldson, joined FOX21 mornings to talk about his organization’s mission, and the events they have planned for the community.

Donaldson said the inaugural Crusaders Invitational is planned for Dec. 31 at the Colorado Springs Christian School, 4825 Mallow Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Multiple teams representing various community groups will face off in a tournament, and the event will be host to plenty of family fun and entertainment.

The invitational will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Entry into the event is free, but donations are highly encouraged to support the charitable organization and other future events.