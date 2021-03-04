Colorado Springs-area nonprofits invited to apply for Indy Give! 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indy Give! will soon be accepting applications for nonprofits to participate in its 2021 year-end community-wide fundraising and awareness campaign.

Applications will be open from March 15 through April 17. Any nonprofit that serves the Pikes Peak region is eligible to apply. New and innovative projects seeking seed funding and capacity training are especially welcome to apply.

Potential applicants are invited to attend one of three free virtual information sessions. All three sessions cover the same material, so you only need to attend one.

Tuesday, March 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Nonprofits selected to participate receive valuable capacity-building training, access to matching grants, and media exposure through more than a dozen radio, print and television partners, including FOX21 News. Participating organizations will be featured online at indygive.com and in the printed Give! Guide, distributed to readers of the Independent, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Southeast Express, and the Pikes Peak Bulletin in November and December.

Last year, Give! raised $1.6 million for 78 local nonprofits from more than 9,000 individual donations.