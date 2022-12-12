(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is a nonprofit pediatric hospital, giving treatment to all children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

The hospital in the Briargate neighborhood built in 2019, houses the first pediatric-only operating rooms and emergency department in Colorado Springs.

Mental health is a significant issue in our community. Since the pandemic began Children’s Hospital has seen a doubling of kids needing mental health services and Children’s Hospital aims to address this need in the community.

Donations to Children’s Hospital Colorado will help advance its mission to ensure access to care, child or pediatric appropriate facilities, and experts to provide a high level of care both physical and mental to ensure kids have what they need to be successful.