(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

The Catamount Institute‘s mission is to connect kids to the outdoors. Its programs offer a variety of well-crafted experiences for youth ages three through 18 throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

One of Catamount’s programs is the Young Environmental Stewards (YES) club, an after-school program connecting kids with their communities through mitigation projects at the school, and participating in reclamation projects on the mountain.

Give! donations will go to continue the mission and help provide schools with the resources to provide these programs for kids.