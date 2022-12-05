(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

CASA is an advocacy program for abused and neglected children, and the nonprofit also operates Milton Foster Children’s Fund, a program that provides enrichment opportunities for foster children in the community.

Funds from the Give! campaign will benefit the Children’s Fund, according to CASA.

The Milton Foster Children’s Fund works to build the resiliencey of kids by providing funds for summer camps, music lessons, and contact lenses if insurance doesn’t cover them.

CASA also provides education to prepare them for adulthood, such as grocery shopping and financial help.

The public is invited to an information event on Thursday, Dec. 15, if they would like to learn more. CASA also has volunteer opportunities and accepts clothing donations.