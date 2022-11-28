(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Careers in Construction Colorado.

Careers in Construction Colorado brings construction-based vocational training to high schools. The training allows students the opportunity to earn Pre-Apprenticeship certificates, recognized by the United States Department of Labor.

The program is currently operating in 48 schools throughout the state of Colorado; 16 in the Pikes Peak Region, with over 2,300 students enrolled. Since the program started in 2015, over 690 students have entered the construction industry.

Money donated from the ‘Give!’ campaign will go toward their programs, materials, equipment, and PPE for students. Volunteers with expertise in the field are also welcome to help with six home builds that are ongoing right now.