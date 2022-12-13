(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Ahavah Community Initiative was founded in April 2018 with the mission of everyone to have access to high-quality and nutrient-dense food.

The nonprofit connects people who are facing food insecurity due to financial struggles, with locally-farmed, regeneratively-grown produce, and provides education centered around healthy living and environmental consciousness.

Courtesy: Ahavah Community Initiative

Ahavah Community Initiative offers donated memberships to local Community Support Agriculture programs. Memberships include a weekly bag of produce with discounted extra vegetables, along with farm tours, classes, and events.