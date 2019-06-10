Foxy Moms Wellness

About

At my highest weight, I weighed over 200 lbs at only 5’2″. I felt awful. I was tired all the time and had lost hope. as a doctor, I focused on natural health, I knew I didn’t want to do any fad diets or prescription drugs to fix my problems. This program is NOT that, and uses all natural, homeopathic solutions for weight loss. Today I weigh 115 lbs, which I haven’t weighed since 7th grade. I feel amazing, sleep great, have a ton of energy, don’t have cravings, and am thrilled with the weight loss. The best part is I get to be a happier, healthier mom and wife for the most important people in my life. -Dr. Kells



Here at VIVE Health & Wellness we have created programs that are based on the best science available, clinical experience, and our own personal journeys to help you reach your highest level of health. VIVE’s Intensive Programs are customized plans that get quick results through our health care team’s support, love, and accountability. We offer cutting-edge therapies to include far infrared sauna, vibration platform workouts, alkaline water, and targeted supplement protocols. Our specialized lab testing gives us insight to how your adrenal function, neurotransmitters, and hormone imbalances are affecting your health. As a comprehensive approach, these natural therapies work together to enable intense detoxification, allowing your body to shed dangerous belly fat, balance your hormones, improve mood, lift brain fog, regulate sleep and increase energy! Through our four-phase customized process, you will Release, Reboot, Reignite, and Reclaim your health and your life!



Address: 6210 Lehman Dr #202, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Phone: (719) 309-4404

Email: info@viveonline.com



Katelyn VanKeuren

“I’ve seen a change in my attitude about life and positivity, body confidence since I can wear a lot of clothes I haven’t in 5 years. My hair and skin looks completely different and you all have told me I’m glowing and I feel that way inside and out.”

Amber Wilkins

“This program is easy in that every step is laid out for you but it’s still work to follow through. It feels great to do something for me and even better knowing I did it myself.”



