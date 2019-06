About

There aren’t too many locally owned repair shops that can say they have over 130 years of combined experience with their technicians. Groff’s Automotive is one of those shops that can say that with confidence and back it up with continual training and professionalism. Groff’s Automotive is dedicated to providing Southern Colorado with exceptional auto care, done right the first time.



Contact

Address: 4120 Clearview Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Phone: (719) 392-3426