Since we can’t visit elementary school classes in person right now, the FOX21 Storm Team is bringing weather school to you! Have your student watch the videos below and print and complete the weather worksheets. Then, let us know so we can recognize your accomplishment!

When your student has completed the FOX21 Weather Class, email us at weather@fox21news.com. Attach a weather-related drawing that your student created, a photo of the completed coloring page, or a photo of your student taking the class. We’ll email you an official completion certificate, and we may show their drawing or photo on FOX21 News!

⛈️ Severe Weather ⛈️

☁️ Cloud Types ☁️

❄️ Winter Weather ❄️

🎥 A Day in the FOX21 Weather Center 🎥