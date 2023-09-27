(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — FOX21 is highlighting what makes Southern Colorado a great place to be during quarterly highlight weeks of different communities in southern Colorado. During the morning show, Matt Meister, chief meteorologist, pulls double duty and visits people and places for live interviews in addition to bringing you the forecast.

As part of FOX21’s We Are Woodland Park feature, Matt stopped by Faithful Hearts Equine Learning Center on Highway 67 to learn about the importance workhorses have in providing social, physical, and emotional healing to youth and adults.

“We strive to achieve peaceful, healing relationships conducive to personal growth, spiritual growth, discovery, and well-being,” said Stephanie Smith, executive director. “The soothing, tactical experiences with the equines, such as the ones conducted at our facility, generate a sense of physical wholeness and inner tranquility essential for mental and spiritual health.”

According to the Faithful Hearts website, each client’s needs and abilities are evaluated and a program is designed to help them meet their full potential. The programs are designed to help students take the principles they learn in equine-assisted sessions and apply those to other areas of life in a positive way.

Equine-Facilitated Mental Health and Learning

Sessions can be one-on-one with Equine Mental Health and Learning certified instructions to improve general mental outlook, self-esteem, self-awareness, and personal growth. Instructors can also partner with a licensed counselor who can offer insight and feedback from the results of the session.

The organization also works with addiction recovery programs and provides an onsite certified instructor to supervise the equine-related portions of the activities in conjunction with the oversight provided by the facilitators of these programs.

Free Veteran’s Horsemanship Clinic

“We are launching a veteran’s program this year,” said Smith. “It’s a free horsemanship clinic where they will learn how to train horses and ride. Our hope is that they’ll get a sense of giving back and helping this organization.”

The free clinic for veterans is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information on the clinic visit the Faithful Hearts website.

Volunteers Needed

Smith said the organization is in need of volunteers to help with horse care and preparation for the animals to be ready for the healing sessions.

“There is always financial need but we are really in need of volunteers to help with the horse care,” Smith said.

If you love horses and would love to be around them, this may be your opportunity to be near these beautiful animals and make a difference in the lives of others.

Learn more about how you can volunteer and support the organization’s goals financially on the donate page of their website.