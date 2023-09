(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Donut Mill, which once was the train depot in Woodland Park, has served the community for 46 years.

With four ownership changes, the current owner, Eric Cabrera, a retired firefighter, focuses on keeping the classic recipes alive.

Guests will notice a variety of donuts and pastries as soon as they open the door- including a cinnamon roll the size of a car hubcap.