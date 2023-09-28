(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, which has focused on creating a space for wolves in Southern Colorado to thrive and educating the public on the nature of wolves, offers tours.

The center not only plays home to wolves but to a variety of other wild animals.

One of the few sanctuaries in the United States certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the center participates in the Species Survival Program by giving a home to Mexican Grey Wolves and Swift Foxes.