(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — We are southern Colorado, and this week, we are highlighting all things Woodland Park.

Located in the City Above the Clouds, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center (RMDRC), which takes you on an extraordinary journey through time as you encounter an awe-inspiring collection of rare pre-historic creatures. Krista Witiak takes a blast to the past to learn how this museum goes beyond just dinosaur exhibits.

Get ready to reel in the unearthing of the past at the Dinosaur Resource Center’s latest traveling exhibit, Savage Ancient Seas, and this exhibit is getting a lot of attention nationwide.

RMDRC recently greenlit an online store that sells replica fossils that the museum has already studied, 3D-scanned, and cataloged–giving folks a little museum display for their living room. It is called DeepTime Fossils.

To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park, visit rmdrc.com.