(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — The Speedtrap in Palmer Lake has been serving its community for nearly two decades. The restaurant, which is currently owned by Spencer Boyes, a local to Palmer Lake, prides itself on the community.

A menu staple is the crepes, which can be made to order either sweet or savory.

The name, Speedtrap, is a warning to those who pass through town, as a member of law enforcement could be just behind the building, so SLOW DOWN.