(MONUMENT, Colo.) — “I think what you’re going to hear a lot, is the family feel,” said Greg Saunders, Assistant Principal for Lewis-Palmer High School (LPHS), when asked about the school’s pride in the Monument community.

Saunders said in total, 1,100 students attend LPHS, with between 275 to 300 students in each grade. LPHS also prides itself on ‘CLASS,’ which is an acronym for Character, Leadership, Academics, School Involvement, and Service to Community.

“We talk about that constantly; we celebrate it throughout the school year, we have awards for that at the end of the year, so it’s just that history and tradition that’s been built in over the years,” said Saunders.

Athletics are also a big part of LPHS, and there’s even an established group at the high school that is focused on team spirit.

“When I first came here, a few years ago, when I walked through the gym, I was like ‘Oh my goodness, that’s intimidating with all the banners that are hanging in there,’ and also walking down the hall with all the trophies,” stated Saunders.

Saunders said the students really play into the team spirit at LPHS. “We have a huge ‘Rowdy Ranger’ group,” explained Saunders when he spoke about the LPHS group that supports extracurricular activities.

“When I go to a pep assembly, I get chills, just because of the community sense that they have. The students start cheering and doing their chants, and there is just nothing like it,” said Saunders.