(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Life can knock you down, but for one basketball player at Lewis-Palmer High School, “resilience is key to life,” JJ told his community during FOX21’s ‘We Are Tri-Lakes’ campaign.

Lewis-Palmer High School won the boy’s basketball state championship just one season ago.

According to Mike, another Lewis-Palmer basketball player, the team’s success is attributed to the school’s athletics program that prioritizes bigger focuses other than just basketball.

“There’s been a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players who come through here,” said Mike. “But for our program, we focus on not only the basketball aspect but who you are as a young man and building a team bond and building that family. And, so I think that’s really helped with the success we’ve had.”

JJ, a senior at Lewis-Palmer, who has been playing basketball since his sophomore year also reflected on the same thought.

“Athletics at LP just brings a sense of community; coming to all those games at 7 p.m., brings all the students out, and it sort of forms a family bond right there,” said JJ.

JJ and Mike said their basketball team has been lucky to work with the Monument Warriors and Special Olympics to help give more opportunities to those with disabilities.

“We come in here and we run them through some of the drills that we run every day in practice,” said JJ. “It helps us put into perspective how lucky we are to be in this gym every day and to be able to give that opportunity to another person really helps us out a lot too.”