(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Serranos Coffee Company has been serving the Monument area for nearly three decades.

Popular with locals and fostering a community of regulars, the coffee shop offers a drive-thru for those looking for a quick cup of coffee without leaving their car.

The shop is open nearly every day, starting at 6 a.m.

The shop grinds its beans in-house and they also make freshly-baked breakfast goodies.