(MONUMENT, Colo.) — FOX21 Morning news took the show on the road, Friday, March 24 at Lewis-Palmer High School (LPHS) in Monument as part of our ‘We Are Tri-Lakes’ campaign.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister spoke with Principal Bridget O’Connor, who has been in her current position for four years and is also a former student and athlete of LPHS who played volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

When reflecting on her high school days, O’Connor said while some things have changed at LPHS, much of its fundamentals remain the same. “We pride ourselves on family, tradition, and obviously excellence in academics and athletics, and also the arts.”

O’Connor said the High School has changed quite a bit when it comes to innovative programs, especially with the addition of construction programs and ‘Project Lead the Way,’ which is primarily for students who want to pursue biomedical careers.

“I just love my staff; they are very dedicated, we have several Alumni who have also come back to teach, my dad was a teacher here for 30 years, so this truly is home and there is just an expectation of excellence in our staff and they will do anything and everything for our students because our students truly are amazing,” O’Connor stated.