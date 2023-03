(MONUMENT, Colo.) — La Casa Fiesta started as a Mexican restaurant in the 80s in Colorado Springs, before moving to Monument. In its 30-plus year run, the space has created a community of regulars.

Travis Morris is one of the managers and grew up in the restaurant which his parents own.

His kids now help out around the space and Morris said that the recipes served on their menu are that of his grandparents, who also owned a Mexican restaurant of their own for nearly 55 years.