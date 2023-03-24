(MONUMENT, Colo.) — FOX21’s ‘We Are Tri-Lakes’ campaign highlighted Lewis-Palmer High School’s Head of Security John Hudson, who shared his extensive background in law enforcement and love for the students Friday morning on March 24.

Hudson said he started his law enforcement career in Los Angeles County in 1994 where he stayed for 15 years before transitioning to the Denver Police Department. He would later end his career in Monument as the police commander.

“I knew that the day that I pulled the plug and decided to retire from law enforcement, there was one job that I was going to do and it was going to be security at Lewis-Palmer District 38,” Hudson said.

With two kids who have now graduated from the school, Hudson added, “It was a no-brainer when it came time to stop being a police officer.”

According to Hudson, one of the most important parts of the job is not just keeping the kids safe, but the relationships the security team builds with students.

“Once you establish those relationships with the kids, they then feel comfortable coming to you and talking about things they saw or things that they heard,” said Hudson.

Hudson mentioned that Safe2Tell is “huge throughout the entire state of Colorado,” but added, it’s important to maintain good relationships with students, to encourage them to utilize their school resources.

When asked about his most fun experience during his time as Head Security, Hudson said, “Every single day I go home and my right hand is bright red from the amount of high fives I get from the kids, not only walking through the halls but when they check-in. Every day I come to work, I love my job.”