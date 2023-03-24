(MONUMENT, Colo.) — As FOX21’s ‘We Are Tri-Lakes’ week comes to a close, the Morning News team broadcasted live from Lewis-Palmer High School on Friday, March 24, where FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister spoke with Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (D38) Acting Board President Theresa Phillips.

Phillips spoke about D38’s robust music program and said the district celebrates the many student musicians, who have excelled in both band and choral programs. When asked about district funding, Phillips said it is an ongoing issue for D38.

“We are a district of distinction, and we are not immune to the teacher shortages across the country and across the state of Colorado, but we are additionally challenged because our compensation is lower than our peers in our region, almost at the lowest in the region,” stated Phillips.

Phillips said the D38 Board is doing everything it can to find efficiencies for every dollar.

“We are also looking at a forward process that is collaborative with the community so that everybody is informed and educated and knows what it takes to narrow that gap in compensation,” stated Phillips.

Phillips said that going forward, communication and collaborative efforts between D38 and the surrounding community is vital to a successful future, in addition to its students and staff.

“The students by far make the district shine; we have not just wonderful students, but the staff and teachers that support them every day, and our motto is, ‘every student, every day,’ and we work toward that,” said Phillips.