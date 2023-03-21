(MONUMENT, Colo.) — It takes a community to serve one. And that’s what Tri-Lakes Cares is.

For 39 years, the organization has provided everything from food to financial and emergency help.

“We don’t want disconnects on utility bills. We want to make sure people can stay stable in their homes. In northern El Paso County, there is no shelter. There is no soup kitchen. So we have to keep people stable,” said Haley Chapin, Tri-Lakes Cares Executive Director.



The non-profit based in Monument helps help more than 1,000 people in the Tri-Lakes area each year. Tri-Lakes Cares is the only health and human services organization that serves economically disadvantaged residents in northern El Paso County.

“Another big need that we do is fill a financial need. So if somebody comes to us and can’t pay a medical bill or they have a car repair that they need or they can’t pay their rent or their utility bill or a bill for that matter, they look can come to meet with one of our case managers,” said Chapin.

The organization also helps with medical care.

“Tri-Lakes Cares also operates a medical clinic in which patients can visit with a doctor or nurse for primary care needs. The clinic works with those who are uninsured or underinsured to provide free services,” said Chapin.

Chapin says the cycle of giving to non-profit organizations is more important than ever. From volunteering to dropping off food for the community pantry, there are several ways you can support Tri-Lakes Cares.

“Demand has not gone down, and so we need the community to continue to support so that we can keep up with that need,” said Chapin. “And we expect that they continue to stay elevated since SNAP benefits have been reduced last month.”