(MONUMENT, Colo.) — One Monument family started a home renovation that later turned into a successful business after discovering a love for glamping, aka glamorous camping.

Monument Glamping is off the beaten path in Monument, where you can camp in style.

Glamping lets you dip into the great outdoors without sacrificing sleep and comfort.

“Sip wine on a deck in front of a canvas tent and wake up with the birds chirping,” said Chris Jeub, Co-Owner of Monument Glamping.

“I find it really heartwarming that people are showing us their adventurous side. It’s wonderful to introduce people to the town of Monument,” said Wendy Jeub, Co-Owner of Monument Glamping.

This outdoor oasis in Monument has been home to Wendy and Chris for over 20 years, and now they’re sharing it with people through their glamping business.

“We didn’t know the glamping world existed and then we found out that, oh, there’s this whole movement out there of glamorous camping where people like the amenities of a luxury hotel but outdoors and in nature,” said Chris.

What started as a temporary plan for home renovations, soon pivoted plans for the Jeub family.

“Three years ago, we decided to put a tent up in our backyard as we were remodeling our bedroom. We really enjoyed it. We loved it. And for the heck of it, we threw it up on Airbnb to see what happened and we booked out the rest of the summer,” said Chris.

Hand-built decks at each glampsite overlook Monument Creek, which flows year-round.

“We set up each area so that they can be by themselves. They don’t necessarily have to interact with anyone, not even us if they don’t want to,” said Wendy. “And we provide everything except your consumables. So we say, just show up and camp.”

From a place to go to the bathroom, to a peaceful soak in the hot tub, each tent is thoughtfully put together.

“Trying to give people the best experience of their lives in nature, in the outdoors, is what we discovered is something we love,” said Chris.

“We want to be able to cater to everyone,” said Wendy. “We’re really doing the best we can. It’s wonderful to meet people and welcome them in.”

New glampsites are in the works, with a total of eight open to renting this summer, including a new ADA tent and bath house.

Monument Glamping is just minutes from downtown Monument and a mile to Pike National Forest. Just off the beaten path but still right in Southern Colorado’s own backyard.

“I feel like it’s an undiscovered town on the mountain range. We’re in the country, but not too far from civilization either,” said Chris.

Tune into FOX21 News on Thursday, March 23 at 9 p.m. to watch the full story.