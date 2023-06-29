(Sponsored) – A new wellness center is being built at the Rio Grande Hospital in Del Norte, where Loving Living Local host Nova found out more when he visited the location in the San Luis Valley.

Arlene Harms, CEO of Rio Grande Hospital, shared the plans of the new site, which will be built on Blue Zone concepts. The project plans include four homes and a communal building that could be accessed by the public for many different reasons.

The homes would be placed on a portion of land near the hospital donated by the Off family, and used to house people in need of temporary homes while at the hospital as a patient, a student, or a medical professional.

For more information about the new wellness center head to Rio Grande Hospital website.