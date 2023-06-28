(SPONSORED) – From the cabins to the tiny homes, Tiny Timbers Resort vacation rentals are designed to be a unique and cozy basecamp for all of the adventures available in the surrounding areas.

With 3, 4, to 6-person cabins and 4 tiny homes that can sleep 3 to 4 people, the resort really has something for anyone looking to get away for a relaxing recharge vacation.

Loving Living Local host Nova spent the night inside one of the tiny homes and experienced the Tiny Timbers Resort location in South Fork, Colorado.

The Tiny Timbers Resort owners are originally from La Junta, but they would come to South Fork all the time to go ATV’ing, and when the land was put up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity. They weren’t sure what it would turn into, but they stuck with the vision God had given them, to be the light, and have followed His intentions for Tiny Timbers ever since!

The Tiny Homes were bought from a company in La Junta, but the Honeymoon Cabin has been around long before tiny timbers as it was a cowboy honeymoon destination, hence the name, which they extensively remodeled.

Tiny Timbers Resort is to be a home away from home, a place that is fun and inviting, and relaxing, from food and coffee that always seems to cheer a person up. From the mountaintop experience of rest and rejuvenation to the cozy cabins, they want Tiny Timbers to be as much of a home to you as it is for them because they know that the experience is everything!

As well as the amazing accommodations, Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro is dedicated to serving the full-time and part-time community through delicious cups of coffee, breakfast, and lunch made from scratch by our hard-working baristas and cooks!

During the summer, they are open from 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday and from 7 am to 11 am for breakfast on Sundays. Tiny Timbers scratch biscuits & gravy is our most popular breakfast item, with house-made buttermilk biscuits and the white sausage gravy that has the perfect little kick to it. Tiny Timbers aims to maintain a family-friendly and cozy environment, one that makes everyone feel welcome the moment they step through the doors.



Nestled in this unique resort, you will find a full-service day spa focused on delivering the ultimate mountaintop experience. Whether you choose to enjoy a massage, facial, body treatment, nail service, or a combination of our highly effective and therapeutic services, Tiny Timbers knows you will leave feeling refreshed and renewed because they know that the experience is everything!

The best way to find out about all the accommodation, bistro, and spa information is to go to the Tiny Timbers Resort website and book online, or you can call and book an appointment over the phone.



