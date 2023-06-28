(MONTE VISTA, Colo.) — Our love for the San Luis Valley sprouts more every day; in the Valley, you’ll find the perfect setting for growing exceptional potatoes due to its high-altitude atmosphere. With the Colorado Potato Administrative Committee, San Luis Valley growers and shippers ensure that all Colorado potatoes meet the highest food safety and taste standards! FOX21’s Krista Witiak talks to a fourth-generation family farmer about growing the best potatoes.

Don’t miss the San Luis Valley Potato Festival! Every September, Monte Vista hosts its annual Potato Festival to celebrate the harvest of delicious Colorado Potatoes! This year’s celebration will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and is said to be fun for the whole family.

To learn more about why over 150 potato-growing families have made the San Luis Valley their home for generations, visit coloradopotato.org.