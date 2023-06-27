(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — San Luis Valley Development Resources Group (SLVDRG) is working to promote and facilitate economic development programs that create jobs, improve income, and maintain the quality of life in the San Luis Valley. Krista Witiak sat down with the Executive Director, Sarah Stoeber, who spoke on the organization’s current economic development programs.

Through economic and community self-development programs, the Council of Governments and SLV Development Resources Group collaborate to give access to financing for business development, retention, and start-ups or new venture creation.

If you’d like to learn more about the San Luis Valley Development Resources Group and its innovative approach to economic and community self-development projects, head to slvdrg.org.