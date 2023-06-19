SPONSORED) — We are Southern Colorado, and this week, we are highlighting all things San Luis Valley. The San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group (SLVBHG) is a comprehensive behavioral health care provider with a mission to provide access to quality behavioral health services that enrich lives and promote wellness. Krista Witiak speaks with the Clinical Director of Intensive Programs for the health group to learn about the behavioral health services offered.

Over the last 50+ years, the San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group has continued to develop new programs and services to increase clinical quality and improve service and efficiency. To learn more, visit slvbhg.org.