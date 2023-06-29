(SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo.) — Courtney Kreps started riding before she could walk. Her connection with horses is what lead her to create Lucky Shoe Riding Club.

“They’re so forgiving and so patient and you can learn a lot from them,” Kreps said. “And they just are a reflection of you so they can sense what you’re going through and just, they’re very caring.”

She felt called to share the connection with horses with other individuals who may not have access to horses or the gear needed to ride them.

“So I wanted to create an environment where kids don’t have to own a horse but can come and learn how to ride without the costly expense of owning the horse and the tack and everything that goes along with owning horses,” said Kreps.

A sign hangs above the ranch reading Lucky Shoe Riding Club

A group of children from High Valley Community Center went out to the ranch to learn how to care for horses and had the opportunity to take the reins in the arena.

“They absolutely love it,” said Executive Director of High Valley Community Center, Adrienne Atencio. “I would say this is probably at the very top, if not their favorite field trip of the summer. And for a lot of them, it exposes them to something that then they do pursue an interest in later on, that they’re able to come back and work with Courtney more.”

The grounds of Lucky Shoe Riding Club were filled with children from High Valley Community Center.

High Valley Community Center is a community-based organization that offers out-of-school time programs to the community.

“So our summer program is really a variety of trying to build those life skills in and just let them have a lot of fun at the same time at summer,” Atencio said. “And that’s what kids need to do.”

One of the girls with High Valley Community Center, Olivia Brown, was dressed for the occasion wearing a pink cowgirl hat, floral-printed jeans, and matching pink boots.

“We got to lead the horses, got to ride them,” Brown said. “I really liked that. We like got to look see around, it was fun.”

Olivia Brown was dressed for success to go out on the riding ring.

Another one of the girls, Addison Breitstein, had been eagerly awaiting this trip out to the ranch.

“I was super excited because almost like every day I say, ‘I want to ride a horse, I want a horse, I want to ride a horse,'” Breitstein said. “But when I saw this, I was like, ‘this is the day I’m definitely coming because now I finally get to ride a horse.'”

One of the horses was covered in hand prints from the children.

Not only did the children get to go out in the arena, but they were also able to brush and decorate the horses.

“I rode a horse named Moca,” Breitstein said. “I painted this horse. I learned how to brush a horse and how to clean its shoe out and I made a picture frame with a horseshoe.”

One of the designs made of a horseshoe frame with a photo inside of one of the children.

Atencio described the horseback riding experience as one that the children will remember and maybe even pursue again in the future.

“A lot of them would start their brushing the horses or they get to paint them, which they think is really cool,” Atencio said. “And then when they’re actually riding they’re getting to know their name and they feel like they have a new best friend… it really is amazing to watch. They build a connection so quickly and they just, they love being out here.”

Lucky Shoe Riding Club is a nonprofit organization, and Kreps shared how they rely on support for scholarships and medical care for the horses.

“How you can help support us is by donating to where we have scholarship funds. We have internships,” Kreps said. “So that helps feeding all these animals and we take in a lot of horses that need medical care.”

One group of children were ready to ride and play a game of red light-green light.

Kreps further explained her “helpers” on the grounds train and care for the horses.

“Some of those students that have been here the longest, they help train them as well,” Kreps said. “So we bring in about eight new horses every year and we start them in our training program. And then usually about a year later… they are good enough for the other kids to start riding.”

Inside the riding ring, the children were able to practice riding a horse.

The grounds of Lucky Shoe Riding Club bring smiles and joy to those who step foot there, all thanks to Kreps’ vision.

“Just watching them learn about horses and grow because they learn confidence,” Kreps said. “They learn patience, life skills, work ethic, learning how to care for a horse. It just helps them in all those areas. So watching kids be able to grow in those areas, that’s my passion.”