(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — We are San Luis Valley and a local treasure found in Alamosa contains antiques and collectibles you won’t find anywhere else according to its owner.

Happy Mountain Antiques contains many antiques, collectibles, home decor, and custom designs. Happy Mountain Antiques also has slot machines, Native American jewelry, antique phones, and many clocks.

The owner Sean Ocheltree said he decided to open up his own store to share his passion for antiquing with his community.

“I got into it because I love the way they used to make stuff back in the day, they made it to last you know, and the ingenuity that they came up with, whatever they went through, but that’s how I got into it and then seeing all the cool stuff, so I decided to open up my own store.”

Happy Mountain Antiques is open in Alamosa Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.