(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the ‘We Are Colorado Springs’ week continues, FOX21 got an inside look at Space Force and how the newest military branch operates.

“The Space Force is the sixth branch in the United States military,” said Col. David Hansen with Space Base Delta 1. “We stood up in December 2019, so we are going to be four years old later this month, and basically it is the branch of the military that oversees, protects, and defends our assets in space.”

Since its inception, Space Force has made significant impacts on the communities that house its base, including in Colorado Springs. “We’ve always been doing space operations, we just didn’t start doing them in 2019, we’ve been doing them for decades and mainly through the United States Air Force,” clarified Col. Hansen.

Here’s a breakdown of what Space Force means for Colorado Springs, according to Col. Hansen:

GPS is housed at Schriever Space Force Base.

Without Space Force, you couldn’t withdraw cash from the ATM.

Roughly 40% of all of Space Force calls Colorado Springs home.

Space Force advises NASA on launches, monitoring debris and other space objects.

Economically, an impact study on the local area found that $6.2 Billion has been brought to the area. That number accounts for military and civilian payroll, contracts with the community, and indirect jobs created because of Space Force.

“We are very proud of the fact that we are supporting, not just folks here in Colorado Springs, but really, Worldwide,” said Col. Hansen.