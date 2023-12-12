(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southern Colorado has shown this business a whole lot of love and how old-fashioned American food is timeless–BJ’s Velvet Freez is coming up on 70 years of serving up soft serves, French fries, signature sandwiches and of course, smiles.

“We were established in 1954, so we keep true to our menu that we’ve had since that time,” BJ’s Velvet Freez Owner, Corey Houger said. “So, it’s an old-fashioned all-American food. We’ve got soft serve, ice cream shakes, malts, sundaes, we’ve got a homemade pork tenderloin sandwich that we make in-house.”

At BJ’s Velvet Freez, there are a variety of toppings and dips which customers can choose from.

From frosty flurries topped with fudge to double stacked burgers, there’s a little something for all ages to bite into.

“I made the investment last couple of years to have people enjoy the experience of eating their ice cream and food outside,” Houger said. “So that’s what we really love, is having people come with their families and enjoy the treat and food and sit outside, enjoy the weather and the mountain view.”

One little boy eagerly ordered his soft serve making sure to order both sprinkles and nuts on top.

While snow remains on the ground, and temperatures drop, customers still show this business that it really is never too cold for some ice cream. When it comes to the debate of vanilla versus chocolate, there certainly is a winner at this business.

“Our small vanilla cone is the number one item that we sell, and we sell over 200,000 cones a year,” said Houger.

When it comes to keeping it old school, the original concepts and architectural design still remain at the heart of the business.

“This is one of the very first drive-thrus that was built in Colorado Springs, the first or second,” Houger shared. “So the original owner was way ahead of his time and I love that because we’re still using that today. We have made some upgrades and added another lane to our drive thru.”

On Tuesday afternoon, many customers waited in their cars to place an order and were greeted with a smile.

Besides the walk-up counter, the drive-in is where many customers can be found placing orders for lunch, including loyal patron Paul Robbins.

“Once you get something that’s working and it’s a part of the American culture, which ice cream parlors are, it’s just a convenience,” Robbins said. “I don’t eat here every day, but I do come here regularly.”

When it comes to what to order, Robbins shared, “they do have a good fish sandwich with cheese, which is one of my favorites and kind of hard to find.”

For the past five years, Paul Robbins has been stopping at BJ’s Velvet Freez for delicious meals.

Not only is this business serving up classics, but it also stays true to the tradition of its namesake, following in the footsteps of the original owners.

” I know it started at the Giffen family, and it started out as a Tastee Freez franchise and that was pretty big back in the, especially early to mid fifties….and then the Giffens, they sold the business around 1970 to Bob and Jess,” Houger said. “That’s where you get the name BJ’s because they use their initials Bob and Jess for B and J and then they converted it from a franchise to an independent business.”

In the businesses window, a picture from decades ago.

It still is a family-run operation, as Houger took over in 2003 from his father who purchased it back in 1990.

“I’ve been involved with it, worked it in high school, in the early nineties and also during summers and college,” Houger said. “I’ve been around it a long time, it’s more I’m proud of it and I want to keep building it and adjusting to the times. I try to listen to my customers and try to listen to what they’re looking for, what we can change, what we can do better.”

BJ’s Velvet Freez is located at 1511 North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs, and for a full look at their tasty treats, their menu can be found online.

BJ’s Velvet Freez is planning a big birthday bash marking 70 years of bringing sweetness and savory bites to Southern Colorado.

“We’re planning a few events for this time in the springtime around March/April, to kind of commemorate that 70 years, because it’s definitely very rare to have, you know, businesses that last have lasted that long in our city and everything,” said Houger.

While the treats they make may be cold, they are certainly warming the heart with nostalgia.

“It’s just a throwback to the old ice cream parlor days,” Robbins said. That reminds me of the way ice cream and Frosties and kids hang around, have good food, make fun of people, laugh.”