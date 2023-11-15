(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Let’s celebrate the fantastic achievement of the 9U SOCO Warriors Football team and their recent victory in the D1 State Championship! They’re getting ready to head to Florida for the highly anticipated Pop Warner National Tournament. The team, along with their coach Corey Council, recently joined Loving Living Local to express their excitement and share how the community of southern Colorado can support them in their quest for victory.

Check out the SOCO Warriors Facebook page to donate and keep up with their success throughout the season!

For more information about the youth football club, visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/socowarriorsyouthfootball.