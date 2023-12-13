(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At the core of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is a group of people who love to serve the city. Once they’ve joined the thin red line, many are greeted by a second family and find a bond made with people who were once strangers, but for some in the department, they are actually connected by blood.

“Every little kid wants to be a firefighter at some point and just being able to have the opportunity to grow up in the fire service and have that close relationship with it, definitely was an interest to me at a young age,” said Colorado Springs Fire Station 1 Driver, Keagan Lacey. “So then being able to work through and follow through with it, really has just been almost a dream come true.”

For those growing up with parents in the fire department, like Keagan Lacey, childhood memories are marked by time spent within the walls of the firehouse. Keagan’s father Brett Lacey expressed his pride in having his son also work for CSFD.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of opportunities to work together,” Brett Lacey said. “But what we do have the opportunity to do is talk about different things related to the job and as a father, it makes me very proud to be able to see him continue to succeed and grow in his position and within the organization because this is a great department.”

Whether it is a listening ear or providing words of wisdom, it is clear the bond from family to service fills the heart with encouragement.

“I think fire service as a whole is a lot broader than most people think,” Keagan Lacey said. “So just being able to talk with him and see some of the headaches that we have and then some of the great experiences we also have.”

Keagan and Brett Lacey stand arm in arm outside of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

The Laceys aren’t the only ones connected by blood at CSFD. Fire Chief Randy Royal and his son Lieutenant Ryan Royal are another father-son duo within the department.

“I really didn’t see a desire in him until he was in high school,” Chief Royal said. “Then he kind of latched on to it and took off and did everything you need to do to get on the job. So it was fun for me to watch.”

For the past 19 years, the two have been serving the city of Colorado Springs, and along the way, have made memories out on the job, including one massive local fire at the Castle West apartment complex.

“I remember us talking that next morning and saying that we probably just had the biggest fire of our careers together,” Chief Royal said. “So him young in his career and me older in my career, and then five years later we were both on the Waldo fire together.”

It’s Ryan Royal’s childhood memories that have left a lasting impact on his career and on his connection to the department.

“When I got hired on this job, there was a whole lot of people on this job that I was working with that watched me as a baby or as a young kid grow up in these stations,” Ryan Royal said. “Obviously, before they knew I was ever going to be on this job, than there you are as their new guy sitting in the backseat with them, and they’ve worked with him for 25 years at that time and so it’s unique.”

Chief Randy Royal smiles alongside his son Ryan Royal who now work together serving the city of Colorado Springs.

Whether responding to a call for service or calling up Dad for some advice, these firefighters are connected through their commitment to service and understanding the hardships faced along the way.

“It’s hard to sometimes relate and describe to other people that haven’t experienced it,” Ryan Royal stated. “So it’s unique being able to get on the phone and talk to him about calls, whether they were ones you’re super proud of or ones that were pretty difficult, to be able to talk and know that we’re relating on the same level is unique.”

Over at Station 6–a firefighter who recently joined the department and has a father who could not be happier that he did.

Steve Wilch smiles with his family. Now Trevor, his son, has followed in his footsteps, joining CSFD.

“There were times when I thought I wanted them, Trevor and his brother, to do what their heart was leading them towards and so I wasn’t sure when they were younger, but I could see it in Trevor at an early age because of his desire to serve others and make sure that others are taken care of,” said Steve Wilch, CSFD Battalion Chief.

On Wednesday morning, Trevor Wilch was greeted by his father Steve Wilch after finishing up a call for service.

“There’s been a couple incidents like one today where he has showed up on scene and I’m proud when he does because the level of respect I have for him and for him to actually see me working is incredible,” said Trevor.

Steve Wilch encouraged his son Trevor Wilch after responding to a call for service.

While joining the thin red line, Steve Wilch reflected on the second family he found along the way, and now gets to share with his son.

“It’s a special family and it’s one that I get to bring home to my other family and so my son, Trevor, and his brothers, they grew up having been a part of the second family as well. They saw the camaraderie,” Steve Wilch said.

These family duos are among just a few in CSFD, showcasing the remarkable bonds and undeniable appeal to serving the Pikes Peak Region as a first responder.

“I will say that this is the best job in the world, regardless of where you’re working in the fire department,” said Brett Lacey.

Bonded by the same uniform and same last name, there truly is a one-of-a-kind shared passion sparked between father and son.

“It is connected by blood,” Trevor Wilch said. “I think now connected by sweat, because we do the same work, and growing up, I’m sure you saw plenty of tears. So blood, sweat, and tears.”