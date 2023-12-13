(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The iconic Broadmoor Hotel–whispers of its mystique have woven themselves into the local folklore for over a century, drawing curious visitors and captivating the imaginations of those eager to uncover its secrets. But beyond the whispers lies a captivating narrative of grandeur and mysterious tales preserved within the walls of this five-star destination resort.

In a conversation with Cynthia Leonard, the historian of The Broadmoor, FOX21 News embarked on a journey through time, unraveling the veils of glamour that have shrouded this legendary establishment.

Spencer Penrose, an American entrepreneur inspired by his European travels in the early 1900s, envisioned the necessity of a grand hotel in Colorado Springs. Failing to acquire the Antlers Hotel, Penrose embarked on the creation of The Broadmoor.

Myths suggest that the diminutive ‘A’ in the hotel’s logo was a taunt directed at the Antlers Hotel, yet Leonard dispelled this notion, citing a trademark necessity as the true reason for its inclusion.

Over the years, The Broadmoor has welcomed esteemed guests ranging from U.S. Presidents to sports figures and Hollywood luminaries. Yet, regardless of who you are, stepping through the hotel’s doors mirrors the same enchantment experienced by guests upon its inaugural opening on June 29, 1918. Leonard says hundreds of artisans were deployed, to ensure the hotel’s completion.

Originally offering rooms at a rate of $10-12 per night, The Broadmoor exuded a commitment to lavishness and meticulous adornment, boasting the country’s largest indoor pool of the time.

In regards to the pool, Leonard also debunked the legendary narrative of the hotel’s underground tunnels, where Penrose supposedly hid his secret stash of thousands of bottles of prohibition-era booze.

“They were actually found stored in the original swimming pool… but no secret tunnels that I’m aware of… it’s a great story though!” said Leonard.

Penrose’s collection is now showcased in a hallway in the hotel called the “Bottle Alley.”

Among the anecdotes woven into the hotel’s history, the presence of exotic animals wandering the golf greens and frolicking in The Broadmoor’s lake is one that isn’t a myth. Brought in by Penrose, zoo animals like flamingos, monkeys, elephants, camels, and seals once graced the premises.

“People would always come over and put their goldfish in the lake, and so the lake was kind of overrun with goldfish. So they thought, okay, we’ll get a couple of sea lions and they’ll eat all the goldfish. It didn’t work out too well because sea lions are really noisy,” Leonard says all the animals were eventually donated to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Now, the hotel’s iconic swans glide across the lake, paying homage to Julie Penrose, Spencer’s wife, who was an integral part of the hotel’s legacy. Leonard highlights Julie’s influential role, underscoring her respected position and pivotal contributions.

“They [Spencer and Julie Penrose] were really a partnership when it came to building the hotel. Her thoughts were considered, and for a woman in the early 1920s, when, as a female, you were just the spouse, to be put in that position? She was well respected,” said Leonard.

Following Spencer’s passing, it was Julie who assumed control of the hotel operations.

As the whispers of The Broamoor’s stories echo through the walls, the passage of time has only enhanced the hotel’s charm. Leonard poignantly refers to the hotel as possessing a soul of its own— “a grand lady,” echoing sentiments of an establishment steeped in history, elegance, and timeless allure.