Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of one of the finalist’s names.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 1 Mayor Yemi Mobolade recognized seven people for their efforts in their field while having a positive impact in the Colorado Springs Community.

“These leaders drive change, inspire others, and embody the spirit of leadership, demonstrating that age is not a barrier to creating meaningful progress,” said Mayor Yemi. “I am grateful for their extraordinary leadership in Colorado Springs and for making our city an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant city on a hill that shines brightly.”

The seven individuals were chosen from 30 finalists.

Military Leaders : Sgt. Daryl Griffin/United States Space Force

Matthew Minneman/RainTech

Connie Ryan/Journey Care Coordinating

Matt Radcliffe/Pikes Peak State College

Ashley Cornelius/Poet Laureate for the Pikes Peak Region

Latisha Quintana/4th Judicial District Court

Economic Impact: Brianna Goodwin/Colorado Springs Sports Corp

“As the mayor of this great City, I am proud and inspired by the excellence displayed by each of the finalists,” said Mayor Yemi.